Award for Clitheroe school's Family Learning Sessions

Staff at a Clitheroe school have been recognised for a new initiative that involves family members supporting children's learning.

St James' CE Primary School has been awarded a Lancashire Education Award in the Invest Category to recognise the good work which is being carried out at the school.

The school is one of only 12 schools across the county to be recognised and the school's headteacher, Mrs Pattison, accompanied by another teacher at the school, Mrs Lucas, received the award during a presentation at County Hall.

During the past 12 months, the school has developed a programme of sessions involving parents, grandparents and carers working alongside pupils giving them the opportunity to learn and develop skills together whilst supporting their children in education.

Courses have included "Outdoor Learning" during which pupils have worked with natural materials, "Let’s Engineer" which has used science, technology, engineering and maths to tackle tasks and problem solving, "Look Who’s Talking" which has promoted speaking and listening skills, "Lego Robotics", which has created moving Lego creations and many others.

Whilst taking part in the "Outdoor Learning" sessions, participants have made bird feeders, taken part in nature walks within the school's Eco-Zone and created art with nature.

Headteacher Mrs Pattison said: “We are delighted to have received this award and look forward to sharing more Family Learning Sessions with our families in the future.”