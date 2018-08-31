Asda Colne donate £1,000 to Pendle and Ribble Valley child welfare charity

A Pendle and Ribble Valley child welfare charity have put a generous £1,000 donation from Asda Colne to good use, organising countless extracurricular activities for local children over the summer.

A not-for-profit organisation, Home-Start Pendle and Ribble Valley recruit and train volunteers who then offer help to families in the local community by making sure kids have a "happy and secure childhood and that parents play the key role in helping them achieve their full potential."

The charity received an invaluable £1,000 from Asda Colne through the Asda Foundation’s new Healthy Holiday Fund, which aims to fight holiday hunger, which - due to some parents' acute financial stress - can see some children become malnourished as a result of the absence of free school meals.

“We understand that families can find it difficult to entertain children over the holidays and sometimes find the increased cost of catering for their children a challenge," said Diane Springthorpe, Community Colleague at Asda Colne. "We hope that our Healthy Holiday Fund, by enabling local charities to hold more children’s events, eased some of the pressure.”

Families eligible for Home-Start Pendle and Ribble Valley assistance must have at least one child under the age of 13, with the vital work in allowing parents to grow in confidence, strengthen their relationship with their children, and widen their links with society.

The Healthy Holiday Fund donation allowed the organisation to organise more activities for children to enjoy over the summer holidays during August, included several extracurricular activities and holiday clubs using the in-store community room such as finger painting, arts, crafts and clay building.

The donation comes after research from the Trussell Trust showed the number of food bank referrals for children significantly rises in the school holidays, as they lose access to free school meals while some families struggle to manage costs.

Further Healthy Holiday grants are now available for the October school half-term. Applications can be made through dedicated Community Champions at Asda superstores; please enquire in-store.