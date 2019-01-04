Arthur Geldard proves a hit at The Manor House

Residents of The Manor House Nursing Home enjoyed a wonderfully nostalgic afternoon thanks to a talented Ribble Valley jazz player.

Arthur Geldard took time out of his busy schedule to entertain the senior citizens and staff at the Chatburn-based home.

Arthur is a well-known performer in Lancashire. He has performed with big bands, jazz quartets and as a solo act at a variety of weddings. As well as singing timeless classics from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Micheal Bublé and Nat King Cole, Arthur also likes to put his jazz twist on pop music from famous artists and groups like Oasis, The Killers, and Micheal Jackson.

Janet Harrison, a spokesman for the Manor House, said Arthur is always a big hit with the residents. She added: “His ultra smooth singing in ‘Rat-Pack’ style, jazz and carols were enjoyed by all. His grandparents in the audience understandably looked very proud. He has performed here before and everyone enjoys his music.”