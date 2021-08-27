Arson probe after car set alight in Brierfield
An arson investigation is under way after a vehicle was set alight in Stanley Street.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:53 am
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:54 am
Firefighters from Nelson were called out to the incident in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday).
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: The incident involved one vehicle that was well alight when the crew arrived. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. They then worked to make the scene safe and were in attendance for 25 minutes. A fire investigation is now under way."