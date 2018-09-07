Are you up for the challenge of a lifetime?

Determined charity trekkers are being urged to sign up to 35km trek the Great Wall of China for East Lancashire Hospice’s 35th anniversary.

The event, a first for East Lancashire Hospice, is now open for registration and people are being encouraged to sign up to the nine day event running from September 7th to 15th September 2019.

An information evening will be held at the park Lee Road Hospice in Blackburn on October 25th, starting at 6-30pm. The evening will give you all the information you need for the trek, including how to raise the maximum amount for patient care.

The Great Wall of China, one of the seven wonders of the world, is a man-made structure zig zagging 6,000km across China across mountains and through valleys.

The Great Wall challenge tackles a series of vigorous upwards climbs and over 10,000 relentless steps, following the winding path along the mountains. You will follow old and remote sections of the Great Wall far from the tourist trail, as well as restored sections – enabling you to savor breathtaking views along the journey.

The event will see walkers flying to Beijing, where they will acclimatize before beginning the trek on day 3 in Tiapingzhai.

Different sections of the wall will be covered during the challenge, with walks of between three hours and nine hours per day - including ascending the infamous 1,000 steps that make up the "Heavenly Ladder" and lending a hand to repair a watch tower.

Walkers will also be given a day to explore the sights and sounds of Beijing before flying back to the UK.

Catherine Leech, fundraiser at East Lancashire Hospice, said: “We are very excited to be able to offer our supporters the chance to take part in a truly once-in-a-lifetime challenge.

“The Great Wall of China trek will not only help to raise valuable money for the hospice, enabling us to continue to offer care to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families, but it will also provide people with memories that will last a lifetime.”

For more details, visit www.eastlancshospice.org.uk/the-great-wall-of-china-trek or call Catherine Leech on 01254 287 011.