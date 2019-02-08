Archaeological dig unearths Whalley’s history

An archaeological dig on the site of a proposed multi-use games area in Whalley has unearthed a fascinating insight into the area’s history

Energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE has been contracted by Lancashire County Council to provide the multi-use games area (MUGA) for the local community, in an area close to Whalley Abbey and Whalley CE Primary School.

The excavation has identified two potential culverts.

As part of the planning permission, ENGIE commissioned Oxford Archaeology to undertake an excavation of the planned build area, to check the condition of the site, which is now complete.

The fieldwork and survey highlighted that the area had been constructed in multiple phases from the late medieval period through to the mid/late nineteenth century. The excavation also identified two potential culverts, some pottery and a fragment of tobacco pipe, which is believed to be from a post-medieval date. Following its recording, the culvert was removed under archaeological supervision.

Rob Ashcroft, ENGIE contracts manager, leading the MUGA development, said: “Thanks to the archaeological dig, we can now demonstrate that the structure is in a good condition for further construction, enabling us to take this MUGA project forward and provide an area for the school and local community to enjoy.”

ENGIE will now lead the construction and build of the MUGA, with an expected completion date of March 2019.

