Appearance on popular television show for star Ribble Valley baker Stephen

A baker from the Ribble Valley is still on cloud nine after being asked to appear on The Great British Bake Off, An Extra Slice.



Twenty-five-year-old Stephen Harrison, who is a former pupil of Bowland High School at Grindleton, was spotted by the TV show’s producers after posting his baking on social media. They subsequently invited him to appear on the show and take along some baking.

“I was so surprised when one of the producers messaged me on Instagram,” said Stephen.

“It was the first time I’ve been on TV and it was amazing to see behind the scenes of the show.”

Stephen, who is from Slaidburn, has been working at the Artisan Gluten Free Bakery and Café at Newark for 20 months. Diagnosed with coeliac disease as a youngster, Stephen has been on a gluten free diet since the age of seven.

And since the Channel Four programme was launched two years ago, Stephen has made all the technical challenges featured on the show gluten free.

During his actual appearance on the show, Stephen, who was appearing on Danish week, chose to make a 12 inch high kransekake using Paul Hollywood’s recipe.

Each ring of his gluten free cake was decorated with items from each week of The Great British Bake Off including a selfie biscuit portrait, blancmange, and a gateau vert.

He was interviewed by Tom Allen on the show and was awarded “Star Baker”. Who gains this award is decided by the invited audience of about 20 bakers on each show.

Stephen spent 10 hours baking the cake after work in the week before the show was filmed. He then had to transport it to London on the train.

Stephen is moving to York and is setting up his own gluten free baking business “The Free From Baker” making cakes that are gluten and dairy free.