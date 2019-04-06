Appeal to identify two men after attempt Colne burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to an attempt burglary on business premises in Brown Street West.

Police said on Friday, March 8th, at approximately 02-40am, offenders have tried to force entry to the address causing minor damage.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We believe the persons in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries, if you know them, or have any information, please contact police on 101 or e-mail 1409@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0312 of March 8th."