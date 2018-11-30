Appeal after spate of Ribble Valley burglaries

Police are appealing for information after several homes in Clitheroe and Whalley were broken into yesterday evening.

In most cases, raiders made their way to the rear of the property and smashed patio doors to gain entry into houses in the Henthorn and Littlemoor areas of Clitheroe and a house in Whalley too.

A police spokesman said the burglaries occurred just after 6pm yesterday (Thursday).

Anyone with information or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the theft areas, is urged to call police on 101.

* It is believed two suspects have been arrested in relation to the burglary in Whalley.