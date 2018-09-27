Anxiety management workshops come to Ribble Valley

A series of anxiety management workshops are heading to the Ribble Valley next week, offering the chance to "retain your brain" through various techniques and personal insights.

Consisting of small groups of individuals who work on managing anxiety and work on methods used to help people deal with unease more effectively, the four-week 'Retrain Your Brain – Anxiety Management Workshops' will be coming to Whalley in October.

Taking place at Whalley Old Grammar on Station Road from 7pm to 8.15pm, the sessions provide insight into how people can cope with worries and worry less. The four-week programme costs £60 and is open to anyone over the age of 18.

For more information and to book online, head to www.karma-minds.co.uk/bookonline or call 07512 477 046.