Annual show promises to be bigger and better than ever

The Royal Lancashire Show is set to return to Salesbury Hall at Ribchester in the summer.

Although the Ribchester venue has hosted the show previously, it will return to its traditional dates in July.

Family fun at the Royal Lancashire Show.

The first day of the show will include the famous Red Devil Army team who will parachute onto the show ground.

This year there will also be a full programme of show jumping including two classes each day in the main ring as well as a full range of showing classes in the dedicated main rings.

New for 2018, is a children’s village in which all activities are free. It will house a soft play area and there will be face painting and craft work shops.

Several local bands will be playing alongside Accrington Pipe Band.

A ladies marquee sponsored by Boodles Jewellers is also new this year with a ladies’ day on the Friday during which there will be fashion shows and other presentations plus various stalls selling clothing and jewellery.

The livestock section of the show has significantly increased this year. There will be cattle, sheep, goats, poultry and even a small herd of Alpacas. Young farmers will also play a major part in the show.

Royal Lancashire Show chairman Colin Mustoe said: “The team is very excited as the show this year is going to be bigger and better than last year with many more attractions for the family and a much higher agricultural and livestock content.”

Tickets for the event are already available online with a family ticket for two adults and two children costing £27 if bought in advance. For more details log on to www.royallancashireshow.co.uk