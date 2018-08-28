Animals take centre stage at Chipping Show

There was something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s Chipping Agricultural Show.

Fine weather attracted thousands of people to the Ribble Valley showground where they enjoyed a full celebratory programme of local farming, crafts and horticulture - with higher entries than previous years in many classes.

Lesley Holt of Mawdesley and 'Bella' who won first in the Calves Heffer Under 1 year at Chipping Show.

Visitors admired main ring events including the acrobatic horse display team, dog show and sheep racing.

They were also pleased by the range of flowers and vegetables on display in the horticultural marquee while cookery, crafts, photography and flower arranging took place in the competitions marquee.

Other attractions were cattle, sheep, Shetland and Shire horses, light horse and pony classes; baking, wines, preserves, photography, crafts and children’s classes; poultry, pigeons and eggs; fabulous cheese section and farmers’ market and craft marquees.

Show secretary Louise Airey said: “It was a fantastic country show for all the family to enjoy.

Four-year-old Isley-Grace Rae of Preston meets one of the sheep at Chipping Show.

“We were very well supported by the community and the weather remained dry too which drew in the crowds. All the classes were up from last year, which was great to see. Overall, a splendid country show enjoyed by lots of people.”

Founded in 1920, the celebration of Chipping life is in its 98th year, but with short breaks for two world wars Saturday’s show was the 91st to actually be held.

French Poisher from Scorton, Stuart Williams restores a chair at Chipping Show.

Three-year-old Arthur Foweracker of Bamber Bridge on a tractor at Chipping Show