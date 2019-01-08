Anger at plans for 42 new homes in Langho

Plans to build 42 new homes in Langho have prompted numerous objections.

A total of 18 letters against the proposals to build the new houses on land off Longsight Road have been received by Ribble Valley Borough Council planners.

These include a letter from the North West Police Benevolent Fund at St Michael’s Lodge.

The impact on Langho’s infrastructure including its shops, doctors and school places has been cited as one of many reasons to object to the proposals. Highway safety is another reason.

The application site is an agricultural field measuring 5.4 hectares on the edge of Langho which already has both outline and reserved matters consent for the erection of 18 houses.

Local residents are also angry that the number of units proposed for the site have been increased.

Despite these objections, however, it is recommended that the application is deferred and delegated to the director of economic development for approval.

“The proposal will contribute towards the supply of housing within the borough, and in particular, contribute towards the provision of over 55s accommodation, by way of eight bungalows, and affordable housing,” states a report by one of the borough council’s planning officers.