Anger after rubbish dumped on field

A Clitheroe woman has spoken of her disgust after finding a Ribble Valley field covered in empty drink bottles, food wrappings and beer cans.

Pam Kent (65) discovered the large part of grass on the Standen Estate, Clitheroe, littered with rubbish on Sunday morning.

She said: “A group of young people had been camping since Friday evening on land belonging to the Standen Estate. We could hear the music blasting out on Croasdale Drive, but it’s the mess they left behind that has angered a lot of people.

“They left bottles of plastic and glass, beer cans, empty packets of crisps and food.”

Pam, who was unable to leave the site as she found it, tried to clean some of the mess and also took pictures of the rubbish dumped.

The images have since been shared widely on social media.

She added: “I picked up the glass that I could see otherwise it’s a danger to the wildlife/cows that are in the field and dogs that could be badly maimed.”