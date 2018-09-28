Anger after repeated acts of vandalism to hospital

NHS bosses have expressed their frustration at repeated episodes of vandalism at Accrington Victoria Hospital – a health care facility which is well used by Ribble Valley residents.

The iconic and much loved building is being targeted by thieves who have stolen lead flashings from the roof and, in doing so, have displaced stonework and caused structural damage.

This year the trust has spent around £35,000 to repair malicious damage with a further £17,000 being spent on extra security, diverting scarce resources away from patient care.

John Bannister, director of operations at East Lancashire NHS Hospitals Trust which runs Accrington Victoria said: “It is incredibly annoying having to deal with this issue again, and again.

"Everyone values the NHS but this mindless minority are not only stealing from the NHS – i.e. from you – but they are wasting further resources in us having to pay to put their damage right and make the building safe.”

He appealed for anyone who witnesses these acts of vandalism to immediately call the police.