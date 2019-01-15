Anger after green light given to Ribble Valley homes plan

Parish councillors have expressed their anger after an application to build 42 new homes in Langho were given the go-ahead.

Members of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s planning and development committee agreed during a meeting on Thursday to approve plans for new houses on land off Longsight Road.

Prior to the matter being discussed members of Billington and Langho Parish Council had strongly objected to the plans and 18 letters of objection had also been received.

Following the meeting, parish councillors expressed their disappointment at the decision to defer approval subject to work delegated to the director of economic development and planning being satisfactorily completed.

Speaking after the meeting, a spokesperson for the parish council, said: “The officers admitted that granting the proposal would overtake the residual housing policy requirement for the village by 15 to 20, but claimed that no serious damage would result to the environment.

"The parish council believes that any development on greenfield sites in the Valley is undesirable and as well as destroying the residents’ views, will ultimately damage Ribble Valley’s tourism industry, on which 3,000 local jobs depend.”

