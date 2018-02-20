An evening of Seventies nostalgia with The Osmond brothers

Osmondmania rattled through Clitheroe like a herd of crazy horses on an evening of Seventies nostalgia at the Grand.

The Osmond brothers, Merrill and Jay, rolled back the years with a reflective and sometimes melancholy trip through their mammoth back catalogue of hits as the audience, some who had been at the theatre since noon, lapped it up like cats at a creamery.

And with a vintage sepia toned film showing The Osmonds on the Andy Williams show and rampaging teenage girls storming through the streets of London in hot pursuit of The Osmonds, it was a giant celebration of a much loved era of pop culture.

In those days, The Osmonds sped across the Atlantic in their own jet and the king of rock and roll Elvis Presley gave them fashion tips.

Longevity brings wisdom but also problems, though, most pressingly how to represent nearly 50 years of music in 90, action packed minutes and for a group who sold 100 million records.

But we need not have worried, all the favourites were there; Let Me In, One Bad Apple, I Can’t Live a Dream and Get Ready/Down by the Lazy River.

The timeless Love Me For a Reason received the biggest cheer, apart from when Merrill and Jay eased themselves into the well of the theatre to greet their adoring fans.

That’s when the temperature really began to soar as the Osmond brothers were hugged and kissed by the fervent Lancashire ladies and, briefly, it seemed a fair bet that they would get no farther than the third row before being engulfed by their army of admirers.

“I saw you when I was 14, when my dad took me to Earls Court and I’m here tonight with my 30 year old son,” one excited lady told them. Another just shouted: “Where’s Donny?

Jay was 19 when The Osmonds came to Britain in 1972, playing sell out concerts to thousands of teary-eyed schoolgirls, who are now mothers and grandmothers themselves. Crazy Horses completed their set and had everyone dancing in the aisles at this memorable show.