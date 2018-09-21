American singer-songwriter heading to Ribble Valley for "heartfelt" show

An acclaimed American singer-songwriter and long-time Al Stewart side man is to perform in Sawley next month as part of his UK tour to promote his new album.

Sharing tunes from his latest release, 'Cerulean Sky', Dave Nachmanoff will be live at The Spread Eagle on Sunday, 14th October, bringing his well-earned reputation as a master of the song-writing and performing crafts to the Ribble Valley.

Well-known for accompanying Al Stewart on Tour for many years and described as a "heartfelt, inspired songwriter with delivery both biting and assured," Dave's music has earned him a place as finalist in The Great American Song Contest in 2017.

Supporting Dave will be the Yorkshire-based duo ‘Plumhall’, a well-respected act called "a hidden gem", and the gig will start at 2.30pm with many booked in to enjoy a Sunday lunch before the show starts.

The event is part of a year of celebrations after Individual Inns, who own and operate six country inns across the North, were named Pub Group of the Year 2018 by The Good Pub Guide. Tickets are available online for £15 (plus £1 booking fee) via www.individualinns.co.uk/giftshop.html.