Amazing straw creations on display

"Ex-straw-dinary" scarecrows helped to raise almost £700 for the Ribble Valley Foodbank

Superheroes, mermaids, Mary Poppins and Red Riding Hood were all on show at Clitheroe’s mini Scarecrow Festival.

Amazing creations on display

The popular event, hosted by residents of Cowper and Milton Avenue in aid of the Ribble Valley Foodbank, is always held on the same day as the town’s food festival and once again it enjoyed “ex-straw-dinary” success.

A spokesman said: “The scarecrows and their Cowper Avenue family want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came to visit us on Saturday.

“Their contributions of food and money were amazing.

“Red Riding Hood found she needed lots of baskets to take it all to the foodbank!

'Ex-straw-dinary' creations

“The volunteers at Ribble Valley Foodbank opened and counted the contents of the collecting buckets, finding a total of £691.04!

“It was a real team effort from the households on Cowper Avenue, with everyone being pleased to do a small thing for such a big and worthwhile project.

“Plans are already in hand to make more scarecrows for next year!

“We would also like to thank Clitheroe Light Engineering for sponsoring all the posters, Booths for loaning the baskets and Ribble Valley Borough Council for supporting the event.”