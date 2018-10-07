Alleged 'racial abuse' puts a stop to Padiham FC match

Alleged racial abuse and theft meant a non-league match between Congleton Town and Padiham was abandoned yesterday (Saturday).

Padiham FC were playing away to Congleton Town yesterday afternoon when the referee was forced to bring the game to an end following an incident involving Padiham goalkeeper Tony Aghayere. The Lancashire side were losing 3-0 when the game was halted in the second half.

It is unknown who was responsible for the abuse which was directed at the former Burnley FC youth player, but Congleton have reported the alleged racially-motivated abuse and theft to Cheshire Police.

Padiham Football Club officials took to social media explaining several of their players' wallets "were emptied in the changing rooms" after a security breach, while their goalkeeper received racist abuse. A spokesman for Padiham FC praised the players and staff of Congleton FC. A statement on Twitter reads as follows: "Our players were removed from the pitch today due to racial abuse aimed at our GK and several players wallets being emptied in the changing rooms during the game. The players and staff @CongletonFC have acted with class and we’ll act together to ensure this is eradicated from our game."

A spokesman for Congleton FC said: "The game today was abandoned by the referee. The club have reported an incident of alleged racial abuse and theft to Cheshire Police. The club takes this matter very seriously and is committed to working with the league on this matter. No further statement will be made at this time."