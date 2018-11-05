Age UK Clitheroe's eye-catching Remembrance display

The Age UK shop in Clitheroe have set up an eye-catching Remembrance Day tribute in their shop window, festooning the display with poppies and a memorial wreath in recognition of the members of the armed forces who died in the first world war.



Featuring photographs donated by some of the shop's volunteers and members of the public, the display also links to the charity's Veteran’s Project, which offers up to 12 weeks tailored support to ex-service personnel born before 1950 with information and advice, practical support at home, access to social events, and opportunities to become more active.

In honour of every single one of the local soldiers who were killed in the war and who are commemorated on the town memorial in the castle grounds, the display is made up of 324 individual poppies and was put together by the store's deputy manager, Liz Evans, and staff.

"I decided to commemorate the centenary of the end of the first world war by creating an eye-catching window display," explained Liz. "[Something] that would link back to our roots as a Lancashire charity and to the town of Clitheroe."

With the Age UK shop having moved from the top of Moor Lane next to the United Reform Church to Castle Street, Liz was also keen to remind people that due to people being unsure about parking outside the shop leading to the amount of donations falling, people can still drop things off.

"We have experienced a sharp drop in donations as people say you can’t park outside the shop - the parking restriction sign has been missing for two years - but you can stop on the double yellows if you are dropping off or picking up!" Liz said. "Our shop is able to accept clothes, bric-a-brac, CDs, DVDs, and small electricals.

"Our staff and our amazing band of loyal volunteers do a fantastic job and we’re always grateful for the donations we receive which are invaluable in raising money to enable the charity’s work across Lancashire," she added.

The charity also has a resource centre at Knight Hill House in Padiham which offers day time support for those aged 50+.