Active Lancashire and Lancashire County Council donate bikes to families across the county

Families across Lancashire have been given bikes as part of a sporting partnership encouraging young people to get active.

Active Lancashire has been working in partnership with Lancashire County Council to commission I Cycle, Cycle Roots and the Bike Works to refurbish over 150 bikes, before distributing to local children across Lancashire.

The incentive was inspired by the successful MPT (More Positive Together) project Cycle Recycle, which restores waste bikes back into the community providing opportunities for people not in education or employment.

Gemma Ethel, who collected a bike for her four-year-old son, said: “I am so grateful; this is a great incentive for my boy and he will make great use of this bike.”

A total of more than 150 bikes were donated to nine different organisations across eight localities, including Burnley, Clitheroe, Leyland, Longridge, Skelmersdale and Fleetwood. Community members also donated, including Michael Lancaster, who gave two bikes and another resident donated a fuzz ball table.

Adrian Leather, Active Lancashire CEO said: “The team has worked hard with local cycle recycle providers to ensure we can get children’s bikes refurbished and distributed to families in need. We want to promote the benefits of cycling in our beautiful county and this starts with young people and families.”

