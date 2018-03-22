A59 roundabout road closure information incorrect

A wrong start date for work to be carried out on the construction of a long-awaited roundabout at an accident black spot in Clitheroe has been posted on the county council's website.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council has confirmed that details posted via traveline on its website giving a start date of April 2nd and a completion date of October 12th for a new roundabout on the A59 at Pendle Road are wrong.

"We apologise for this incorrect information on the website and we will endeavour to get it updated and let people know when we have a start date as soon as possible," said the spokesman.

He added that work to build the roundabout is scheduled to start in June, but that a definite start date would not be known for at least another six weeks.

It is envisaged that work on this major project could take up to six months to complete and that Pendle Road will be closed for the duration of the work.

Since housing developer Taylor Wimpey Manchester started work in October on the Higher Standen development off Pendle Road to build more than 1,000 homes, motorists have endured ongoing delays.

There is currently one set of traffic lights on Pendle Road causing delays of more than 10 minutes for motorists.

However, the county council spokesman said that these works by the developer should be completed by the end of the month giving motorists some respite before work starts on the A59 roundabout in June.

He added that prior to this, work to move services will be carried out, but this should create only minor disruption.

The wrong details posted on the county council's website had caused panic and dismay with people venting their anger on social media.

Not being given sufficient prior notice about the road closure and the duration of the works caused the most concern.