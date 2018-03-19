A story in song from Bowland to the Rockies

Gifted writers, poets, singers and musicians have combined to create a very special tale of the 1914-18 war to be told at the Clitheroe Castle this weekend.

As a group, they have called their First World War story “Far More Grace than Me” and will present it at the Castle’s Atrium Cafe on Saturday, at 7-30pm.

The story begins in 1910 and follows the lives of three teenagers from life in a quiet village in the Forest of Bowland, through the turmoil of the Great War and over to Colorado Springs in America’s Rocky Mountains.

Based on a true story and told through music, song, dance, poetry and narration, retracing the steps of Bowland girl Nell and romance along with her friends, Tom and Grace.

Performing with them will be Andrew Hall, an astonishingly gifted violin player, accompanying excellent singers Tom Gill and Evie Rapson, along with captivating dancer Aimee Wiliamson and talented narrator, William Michael Neary.

William said: “Eight songs, five poems, dance and narration carry you along with Nell and her friends. There is romance in abundance and sorrow at times. We journey along with our characters through The First World War, over to New York and head for Buffalo.

“So, please go along and see these seriously talented local folk put on this wonderful show in a place of no little significance. Some of you will no doubt already be aware that The Clitheroe Castle Site was bought by public subscription in 1920 to honour soldiers from the town who lost their lives in The First World War.”

Tickets are priced £7.50 each and anyone wishing to buy tickets can do so by e-mailing williamneary@yahoo.co.uk or calling 07826854451

Tickets are also available from The Atrium Café, Clitheroe,