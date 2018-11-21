A lot to celebrate at Ribble Valley high school’s awards evening

There was a special feel to the Celebration Evening held at St Augustine’s RC High School at Billington earlier this month.

Pupils had returned to the Elker Lane school to celebrate their achievements and individual successes as well as recognise the many valuable contributions to community projects and charities.

The civic dignitaries who attended the awards with headteacher Mr Michael Wright and some of the students.

It was also a chance to celebrate the combined results of the pupils which placed the school as the top mixed school in Lancashire.

The evening was attended by local dignitaries including the Deputy Mayoress of Clitheroe, Coun. Stella Brunskill and the Deputy Mayor of the Ribble Valley, Coun. Stewart Fletcher who attended with Coun. Kerry Fletcher.

Guest of Honour was former pupil Mr John Foley, owner of Holden Clough Nursery, and a regular contributor to the Clitheroe Advertiser.

In his speech, he praised the efforts of the young people who had achieved so much and also stressed the importance of self belief and the determination to follow your dreams.

He presented GCSE certificates and a number of special awards including the Zen Ciezarek Award for Contribution to the Life of the School which was awarded to Joseph Taylor and the Monsignor Guerin Rosebowl for outstanding KS4 Results which was awarded to Samuel Haworth, who is now studying at Eton College.

Other notable prize winners were Isobel Pickford who received the PTFA Award for Endeavour and Achievement and Vittorio Micallef who was awarded the Bob Ainsworth Memorial Prize.

The Headteacher’s Prize was given to Harry Mason for his outstanding contribution to school life over his five years at the school.

Full list of award winners:

Father Willoughby Award for Religious Education – Galina Adair; Portfolio Award for Art – Jessica Pinder; Springhill Care Group Business and Communications Systems Award – Galina Adair; St Augustine’s Award for Child Care – Evie Wilkinson;

Prize for Computer Science – Gian Gloriani; St Augustine’s Award for Construction – Benjamin Gillies; Merit Cup for English – Julia Priest; Margaret Ainsworth Memorial Silver Salver for Literature – Susan Kellaway; St Augustine’s Award for Food Technology – Alice Fox; Prize for Geography – Aniela James; Graphic Communication Award – Lauren Blane; Prize for Health & Social Care – McKenzie Caton; Philip Morris Prize for History – Alexander Sellecchia; St Augustine’s Award for Horticulture – Lilly Duxbury; St. Augustine’s Award for Mathematics – Samuel Haworth; The Lambert Award for French – Joseph Tattersall; Rey/Bulman Award for German – Jack Livesey; Anthony McNamara Award for Spanish – Hannah Bradshaw; Heyhurst Cup for Music – Hannah Hudson; Peter Rose Cup for Musical Endeavour – Emma Bradley; Photographer of the Year – Meg Wilkinson; Grogan Trophy for GCSE PE – Emily Gorton; Award for Resistant Materials – Dominic Monaco; St. Augustine’s Prize for Biology – Matthew Howard; St. Augustine’s Prize for Chemistry – Jack Livesey; St. Augustine’s Prize for Physics – Tommy Faller; St. Augustine’s Prize for Science – Meg Wilkinson; Sandra Coulter Trophy for Contribution to School Sports – Luke Livesey; Patrick Roberts Award for Contribution To Year 11 – Kirstie Allison; Outstanding Contribution to Pupil Council – Samuel Hedges; Simone Martin Trophy for Effort and Achievement – Ewan Hargreaves; Chaplaincy Award for Dedication and Commitment – Harry Mason; Zen Ciezarek Award for Contribution to the Life of the School – Joseph Taylor; Richard Sykes Trophy for Dedication and Achievement – Scott Caulfield and Charlie Harrison; Whalley Lions Shield for Service To The School Community – Alex Hancock; Wardrobe Trophy for Work Ethos – Harry Mason; PTFA Award for Endeavour and Achievement – Isobel Pickford; Anthony Leecy Cup for Dedication and Achievement – Joseph Chapman and Hannah Hudson; Alan Fish Progress Award – Anna Mullin and Helena Mullin; Jean Bell Memorial Prize for Progress – Oliver Alcock; Bob Ainsworth Memorial Prize – Vittorio Micallef; School Attendance Award – Eleanor Clark; St. Augustine’s Silver Salver for Outstanding KS4 Results – Joshua Tunstall, Joseph Tattersall and Joseph Chapman; Monsignor Guerin Rosebowl for Best KS4 Results – Samuel Haworth; Peter Webster Memorial Prize for Overall Contribution to Upper School – Jack Livesey, Hannah Szlaz, Joseph Tattersall and Meg Wilkinson; Lawrenson Trophy – Julia Priest and Joseph Taylor; Headteacher’s Prize – Harry Mason.