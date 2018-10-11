A Haunted Man: Dickens adaptation coming to Dunsop Bridge

Bringing a Dickens of a story to Dunsop Bridge later this month, Kindred Theatre are staging their production of 'A Haunted Man', a brand new adaptation of a Dickensian classic, as part of Spot On Lancashire’s Autumn season.

A ghostly production which sees four versatile actors take the audience through a world of shadows and candlelight on a journey that moves between the modern day and 1850 and between contemporary reality and the fictional world of Dickens’ original story, A Haunted Man will be at Dunsop Bridge Village Hall on Saturday, 20 October at 7.30pm.

Christmas Eve. Jonathan has recently moved into a care home. His mind is deteriorating, but the one memory he wishes to forget stays strong. A present is left for him: a copy of Dickens’ The Haunted Man. The forgotten inscription from Jonathan’s past sparks a ghostly visitation, a phantom offering an irresistible gift - the gift of forgetting.

“We are delighted to be able to bring this performance from Kindred Theatre to our venues," said Lyndsey Wilson, Spot On Programmer. "The [production] is just perfect for the dark autumn evenings.”

In their atmospheric production about love, loss, and the true value of memory, Kindred Theatre offers a blend of candlelight, shadows, puppetry, original music, and theatrical storytelling on what is sure to be a gripping and entertaining evening.

The production is accompanied by an audio exhibition of real life stories from Kindred Theatre’s inter-generational events held in collaboration with Age UK and other community organisations across the UK; glimpses of memories from people aged 16 to 100 which resonate with the themes of the play.

Tickets are available directly from the venue or by calling 01200 448201 while more information about booking online and on the full season programme is available via www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.