A double dose of good news for two Disney-loving Ribble Valley families

Two families will be reliving the magic and memories of their favourite Disney animated films after winning tickets to The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice when it skates into Leeds later this month.

Mrs Susan Houghton, of Longworth Road, Billington, and Mrs Pat Dixon, of West View, Clitheroe, have both won a family ticket after they entered a competition that featured in the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times and on the paper's website and social media platforms.

The production is skating into Leeds at the First Direct Arena from March 27th to 31st and tickets are available from www.disneyonice.co.uk