A weekly session that provides respite for those living with dementia and their carers has benefitted from a £200 cash boost.

The "Time For You" sessions held at West Bradford Village Hall are run by Ribble Valley Crossroads Care which was recently presented with a cheque by Mr Bob Cleave, last year’s Worshipful Master of the Limestone Rock Freemasons, Clitheroe.

For more information regarding the "Time For You" sessions call 01200 422104.