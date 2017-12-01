£12k grant donation for Valley youngsters

A cash boost of almost £12,000 has been given to a Valley community group helping to make a difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.

BBC Children in Need has awarded Clitheroe-based Spring into Phab a grant of £11,936 to be spent over the next three years. The grant will fund an activity worker who will work with the participants to provide a quality service.

The group, which launched in November 2015, was set up when local youth provision closed down due to lack of funding and a group of six young people decided to set up their own group. They began to meet weekly with the support of Spring into Action CIC; learning business and marketing skills, committee skills, fundraising skills and more. Within six weeks they had formed a committee and affiliated to the national charity Phab; within the first six months had launched Saturday morning dance sessions and earlier this year launched a Monday night youth club.

Ronan Fitzpatrick, chairman of Spring into Phab, said: “We could not reach out to the young people in the Ribble Valley without the support of BBC Children in Need. This grant will go on to change the lives of so many young people and give them the support they need.”

The grant will fund a lead activity worker for six hours per week over three years who will help to plan, organise and deliver a quality inclusive service, which will improve the physical health and well-being of participants, by providing a safe environment for young people with additional needs to come and take part.