£10k hospice lottery must be won this Friday!

One lucky hospice supporter will be £10,000 richer this weekend – as East Lancashire Hospice prepares for its rollover lottery draw tomorrow.

The East Lancashire Hospice lottery, drawn every week, costs just £1 a week per number to play.

Every week there is a £1,500 weekly prize fund for subscribers – and playing the lottery gives you the chance of winning one of the weekly cash prizes. This week the prize has rolled over to £10,000 and has to be won.

Sharon Crymble, fundraising and lottery manager at the hospice, said: “It’s so exciting to have such a large amount to give away to one lucky hospice supporter. The lottery is not only a great way to get regular income for the hospice, it is also a great way to repay some of the supporters who continually donate to the charity.

“We would like to wish everyone luck for this Friday’s draw. This could be a life-changing amount for someone.”

The windfall will be announced on Friday when the winners are drawn from nearly 7,372 tickets in the hospice on Friday morning. People can still join the lottery online and be in with a chance to win the £10,000 jackpot, up until Thursday lunchtime.

The money raised makes an immediate impact, helping to provide patient care and specialist support for people with life-limiting illnesses in the local community, and to offer support to their families.

To sign up visit www.eastlancshospice.org.uk/join-our-lottery . A maximum of 20 numbers per person can be purchased per week.