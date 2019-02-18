£100k appeal for Clitheroe grassroots sports facility

An appeal has been launched to raise £100,000 to give a new lease of life to the playing fields, changing rooms and parking facilities at the derelict pavilion on Highmoor Playing Fields.

Former pupils of Clitheroe Royal Grammar School over the past 40 years will probably remember football, cricket and the dreaded cross country venue and will no doubt be sad to hear of its recent demise.

Clitheroe Wolves, however, have worked hard to secure a long term lease on the land and are now looking to bring the facilities back to their former glory.

Ribble Valley Community Sports Trust (RVCST) has recently secured a 25-year lease on the land in order to safeguard its use for community sports. Clitheroe Wolves is set to be the primary beneficiary meaning their 40-plus junior football teams may finally have a place to call home. However, funding is desperately needed to get the project off the ground.

A spokesman said: “The project to restore the building, plus revamp the car park and access road comes with a hefty price tag though and although Clitheroe Wolves are happy to empty their substantial savings account to kick start the project, they believe that a further £100,000, and potentially even more, will be required to finish the job.

“RVCST trustees have been working hard to explore what grants might be available for the project and are hopeful that contributions could be received from the Tesco bags of help scheme and also the Ribble Valley Borough Council.

“Sadly, applications to the Football Association and Lottery Funds have so far been unsuccessful, but other irons are most definitely in the fire with numerous options still being considered.”

Chairman, Ross Hibbert, added: “Clitheroe Wolves has been a massive part of my life and I’m desperate to get this project off the ground so the junior footballers of Clitheroe can have a home to be proud of. If you want to help make this dream a reality then you can donate by logging onto https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/highmoor