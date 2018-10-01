10-year milestone for Clitheroe shop

East Lancashire Hospice’s Clitheroe charity shop is celebrating 10 years in business.

The Moor Lane shop passed the 10-year milestone and celebrated by launching a ten day 10% off sale.

All money raised at the shop provides valuable income for the charity, which provides care for people with life-limiting illnesses living in the Ribble Valley, Blackburn, Darwen and

Hyndburn.

Dawn Neary, retail manager for East Lancashire Hospice, said: “In the last 10 years the shop has sold almost half a million items amounting to an incredible £600,000 in sales. This shop

alone has served 314,140 customers, sold 25,887 ladies tops and claimed £24,380 in gift aid. It just goes to show that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Dawn said over the last 10 years the shop has received 43,680 hours of support from their fantastic volunteers.

She added: “We would like to thank all of our volunteers, customers and everyone who has donated items to the hospice shop over the last decade. The incredible total raised so far

wouldn’t have been possible without your support.”