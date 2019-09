This week we are looking at 1998. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1998

Two of the soldiers from the Kings Own Royal Border Regiment, Pte Martin and Cpl Smith, with some of the youngsters John Wilson, Laura Hesketh and Sarah Birkett, who had a try on the army assault course at Lancaster Carnival

In their newly hand-built bow top gypsy caravan, Nicholas Gillett, Deborah Bilsborrow from Wesham and nephew, Curtis Clough, aged three, from Blackpool, at St Michaels Vintage and Country Show

Norman Nostril, Philip Smalley, inside a pizza during the Croston Drama Groups Youth section production of Mr Macaroni and the Exploding Pizza Pie

Peter Daniels, left, his son Alan, eleven, and Sid Westwell from the Sealed Knot as soldiers from Sir Gilbert Hoghtons Regiment who fought at the Battle of Preston in 1648 at the Grange Park lottery celebrations in Preston

