This is how Lancashire looked in 1994

Youngsters in Lancashire splashed out to raise cash for asthma sufferers. The Great British Swim was held at Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre and involved about 30 children between the ages of three and 16 years. It was organised to pull in funds for the National Asthma Campaign
Ice skating with a difference proved a massive hit with youngsters and parents at St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Eccleston, near Chorley. More than 240 people got their skates on to have go on the huge synthetic skating rink. Picture shows Bob Flewitt with his daughters Claire and Kirsty at the skating session
A football coaching day for girls in Astley Park proved a big hit, attracting more than 15 budding soccer stars. Chorley Ladies' Football Club coach Richard Thomas and manager Karl Rigby put the girls through their paces
Bookworms got through a staggering 90 books each to win awards for their libraries. The girls devoured the books over 18 months to win gold reading awards. Book cover girls... reading gold award winners (left to right) Elizabeth McKiernan, Caroline McKeirnan and Helen Moore