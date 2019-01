This week we are looking at 1994. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1994

Year five youngsters at Kennington County Primary School in Fulwood took to the dance floor with their parents for a barn dance evening. Pictured: Rosana O'Sullivan, 11, accompanies the dancers on her guitar at the dance

These two were celebrating Burns Night in Preston town centre

Brownies and guides from Preston got together to raise cash for Derian House children's hospice in Chorley. Susan Wasthome, 10 (left), and Katie Eccles (right), hand over the cheque to Bill Adams from Derian House

Forget breakdancing and rave music - these tiny tots are more into the swing of ballroom dancing at classes ran at Much Hoole village hall, near Preston. The classes are a dream come true for teacher Mrs Tracey Taylor

