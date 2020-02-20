Toddlers James Glennoe and Laura Edwards found they needed a helping hand when they presented a giant-sized cheque for 140 to Doctor Barnardo's. Luckily Preston councillor Frank McGrath was around to ease the burden on behalf of the charity. The three-year-olds, of Marylands Private School, Penwortham, were watched by their classmates who helped raise the money through a Christmas nativity play and raffle

This is how Lancashire looked in 1988

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1988. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1988

The ladies of the Lytham St Annes University of the Third age have their own barbershop singing group. About 20 of them meet once a week, under the musical direction of Mr Bill Henderson, at the home of co-ordinator Mrs Mary Dowling
The ladies of the Lytham St Annes University of the Third age have their own barbershop singing group. About 20 of them meet once a week, under the musical direction of Mr Bill Henderson, at the home of co-ordinator Mrs Mary Dowling
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Birthday boy Les Dawson smacked a real "Cosmo kiss" at Britannia as he cut the tape at a seaside savings office. The Lancashire comedian celebrated his 55th birthday as he opened Blackpool's first Britannia building society in Clifton Road. Lucky Britannia - caterer Janet Wilson - stepped into her glad rags while she served food at the celebration opening
Birthday boy Les Dawson smacked a real "Cosmo kiss" at Britannia as he cut the tape at a seaside savings office. The Lancashire comedian celebrated his 55th birthday as he opened Blackpool's first Britannia building society in Clifton Road. Lucky Britannia - caterer Janet Wilson - stepped into her glad rags while she served food at the celebration opening
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Blackpool schoolboy Paul Smith was born without enough oxygen 12 years ago. But despite a life handicapped by cerebral palsy he has overcome his difficulties and in turn has collected an award as a Child of Achievement. Another pupil at Highfurlong Special School in Blackpool, Anna Garcia, 10, also collected an award. They are pictured above with their teachers Vivienne Beckwith and Shirley Milner
Blackpool schoolboy Paul Smith was born without enough oxygen 12 years ago. But despite a life handicapped by cerebral palsy he has overcome his difficulties and in turn has collected an award as a Child of Achievement. Another pupil at Highfurlong Special School in Blackpool, Anna Garcia, 10, also collected an award. They are pictured above with their teachers Vivienne Beckwith and Shirley Milner
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Valentine's Day at St Walburge (Talbot) RC Primary School in Ashton, Preston
Valentine's Day at St Walburge (Talbot) RC Primary School in Ashton, Preston
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4