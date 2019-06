This week we are looking at 1983. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1983

A team from Preston's emergency accident squad hit the charity trail pushing a hospital bed. The bed, decked with balloons and a bevy of nurses, was sent around town to raise cash to help buy a new ambulance

Community spirit got a boost when New Town village Tanterton held its second annual fete. Entertainment was provided by the Blue Avengers Band, pictured above

Hundreds of people turned out to ensure the first of the Fylde's summer club days was a winner. The streets of Warton were lined with onlookers to watch the popular Club Day parade pass by

More than 300 young swimmers gave a sparkling performance at Preston and District Primary School gala. The event, staged at Preston's Saul Street Baths, proved a huge success and it was standing room only for proud parents and spectators

