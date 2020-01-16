This is how Lancashire looked in 1983

Screen hero E.T., set to become the most successful film star of all time, has received a new accolade. The loveable little monster, who thrilled cinemagoers throughout the world, will shortly join the ranks of the famous - at Blackpool's waxworks museum Louis Tussauds. Artist Michael Conroy, pictured above with E.T., built the 40in clay model around a wire mesh frame
CB radio has pierced the silent world of deaf girl Karen Gardener. The 21-year-old has found a way of hearing broadcasts... with her teeth. Now she is the star "breaker" on the airwaves of seaside town Fleetwood. She is pictured above with close friend Mrs Ann Davies
Louise Ellman, chairman of Lancashire County Council; Charles Stabbing, Mayor of Wyre; Jim Mason, chairman of Lancashire Enterprises and Owen Oyston, director of Lancashire Enterprises, inspect the first catch by a British vessel - Navena, which returned to Fleetwood dock after an absense of six months
Birthday girl Margaret Melling had that up-in-the-air feeling... For the Preston mother-of-two was whisked away for a celebration she'll never forget - thanks to the luck of the draw. British aerospace production worker Mrs Melling won a seat on one of the first passenger flights of the company's new jetliner the 146. She is pictured above about to board the flight at Warton