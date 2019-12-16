A foreign food evening held in Walton-le-Dale

This is how Lancashire looked in 1979

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1979. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1979

We are the champions... grocers (from left) Adrian, George and Bill Dobson. These three Fylde brothers line up in the village store which won them the BBC's new "Shopkeeper of the Year" title. Tucked away in picturesque Wrea Green, Dobson's boasts the best grocers in England
Blackpool Victoria Hospital was in uproar when the stars from the Apollo circus, appearing at the Pleasure Beach over Christmas, turned up to provide an afternoon's entertainment to the delighted patients in the children's ward
Peter Pan is 75 this year. And to commemorate the occasion, St Matthew's Infant school, Preston put on Peter Pan as its Christmas pantomime. In this picture, Peter Pan - George Nimmo, six, of Nevett Street, Preston - is seen in combat with his arch-enemy Captain Hook, played by six-year-old Mark Sloane, of Fishwick Parade, Preston
Penwortham Girls High school lacrosse squad who have reached the final of the North of England Schools competition
