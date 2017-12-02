The Travel and Leisure Show is back for 2018

If you are planning to get away for a fabulous holiday, then you will certainly find inspiration at The Travel and Leisure Show 2018, organised by The Lancashire Post and The Gazette, in association with Blue Air.

The travel and leisure exhibition will take place at The Village Hotel, Heron’s Reach, Blackpool on Sunday February 4th, 11am-4pm, and will provide you with an eclectic mix of holiday ideas, destinations, staycations and much more. The show will cater for all your holiday requirements in the UK and overseas, plus great ideas for days out.

A diverse array of exhibitors will be present to make sure you are spoilt for choice and have expert advice directly to hand.

Family holidays abroad, exotic cruises, fascinating coach trips, flights, entertaining days out, camping holidays and more will be at the show giving you every reason to be adventurous and try something new for 2018 – or you can stick to what you know and love!

The exhibition is open to everyone and entry is free of charge, with free car parking and free goody bags!

Come along to the show to be in with a chance of winning some great holiday prizes and take advantage of some special exclusive deals on the day.

To be involved with this fabulous event simply remember the date and venue, The Village Hotel, Heron’s Reach, Blackpool on Sunday February 4th 2018, 11am to 4pm. We look forward to seeing you there!

If you would any more information regarding this event, please call the Promotions Team on 01253 361709/361893

We are delighted to welcome Blue Air as the headline sponsor of the 2018 Travel and Leisure Show.

Blue Air has been operating for over 12 years and are based in Bucharest, Romania.

They have nine operational bases in Europe, operating over 100 routes in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Romania and more. Earlier this year they became the latest airline to have a base at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, offering lower prices, more legroom and a baggage allowance of up to 32kg.

Blue Air has just announced a brand-new route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Palma de Mallorca.

Blue Air recently ran a competition to offer people the chance to choose their new Summer 2018 route and after a tight race the popular holiday destination of Palma de Mallorca in Spain was people’s winner. The Mediterranean island will join Blue Air’s six existing destinations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport which include Milan, Rome, Alicante and several locations in Romania.

Tudor Constantinescu, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Air said “To be able to announce a brand-new route less than 12 months after our arrival at Liverpool John Lennon Airport is something that we are very proud of. It’s been an incredible year and we are delighted with the response that we have received from our passengers.”

Palma de Mallorca Airport is one of the Europe’s busiest airports, especially during the summer, when hundreds of thousands of tourists flock there to enjoy the sunshine and sandy beaches that the island offers. Blue Air will run two weekly flights to Palma de Mallorca on a Wednesday and Saturday. Flights, which are on sale now, will run from 2nd June 2018 to 29th September 2018 and fares will start at £68.10.