Spa and hotel sparkles at awards

A Mellor-based hotel and spa is on a golden streak when it comes to awards.

For Stanley House Hotel and Spa has been crowned the Best Spa in the North-West at the Good Spa Guide Awards.

And the triumph follows the business' fourth consecutive five bubble rating and a five-figure renovation project.

Stanley House stood out among more than 200 spas which were secretly reviewed this year and was chosen for its excellence in customer service, treatments, food, cleanliness and maintenance.

Manager Sarah Wellfair accepted the award at a glittering gala dinner at the Spa Life Conference at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel.

She said: "The Good Spa Guide Awards are regarded as a gold standard across the industry and to receive the North-West category is an enormous accomplishment, as well as a great tribute to our dedicated team.

“They work tirelessly and diligently throughout the year to ensure our guests receive the last word in luxury, unsurpassed levels of service and an overall experience like no other, which makes them return again and again.”