Ribble Valley WI group appealing for new members at recruitment morning

A Ribble Valley WI group enjoyed a busy recruitment morning.

Whalley with Mitton WI welcomed both men and women to the event at Whalley Library last Saturday morning.

They informed them about the range of interesting activities on offer, including talks, walks, trips, craft days and charity work.

Member Janet Rudd said: "Many, many thanks to the staff of Whalley Library and the Friends of Whalley Library who gave us their full support providing the refreshments and displaying books which match our activities. Thanks also to the members of our group who gave up their time to make the morning such a big success."

Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at Whalley Old Grammar School at 7pm but April consists of a trip out.