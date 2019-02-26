Read and Simonstone villagers serving up fund-raising afternoon tea to save their community hub

Read and Simonstone villagers are hosting a fund-raising afternoon tea in a bid to help save their community hub.

It will be hosted at the Bistro on Shuttleworth Mead, Padiham, on Wednesday, March 13th, at 3-30pm.

A raffle will also be held, with the proceeds going towards the purchase of United Reformed Church, East View, Read, for use as a community hall.

The cost is £10.50 per person. To book call Marie Hacking on 01282 778270 or send an email to duncan.marie@talktalk.net

Names and money must be in by Friday, March 8th.