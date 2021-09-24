Oktoberfest returns to Alton Towers and here is everything you need to know about the traditional family festival at the park running until October 3

Oktoberfest at Alton Towers

And the team at Merlin attraction Alton Towers do not disappoint when it comes to getting families Autumn ready with a wealth of entertainment to inspire and cater just about everyone.

Throw in some authentic, tasty fayre - the best Bavarian culture can offer - a swig or two of some hearty ales or mum's favourite prosecco, all the pop and sweet treats kids can manage from chocolate covered churros to pop in the mouth marshmellows and then add in some table dancing between the ride-hopping and you've got the makings of a full-on day out.

It was great to see this much-loved event back in full form for 2021 at the Staffordshire based theme-park, well recognised for hosting seasonal spectacles.

Crowds were once again able to a gather on the front lawns where the stage was set for this enjoyable family-take on the annual festival.

There were giant inflatable steins, hay bales and bunting providing some fun picture moments for people to enjoy and share - something we no longer take for granted.

The live oomphtastic entertainment running through the day helped build up the cheerful atmosphere, well aided by some September sunshine and the band provided all the ingredients for some lively singing and swaying to the sounds of Munich's favourite Oktoberfest songs.

It proved to be a cracking opening weekend, a large dose of sunshine perfectly complimented the walks around the 910 acre park. This also being our first visit post-covid it was so nice to feel and be a part of the shrills, excitement and laughter a day at the theme park brings.

Oktoberfest at Alton Towers until October 3

For my little ones it was also the first time together they hit that all important 1.2metres to experience a few more rides of the white-knuckle experience, which again made it all new and and added another level of excitement.

Our day included rides on Wicker Man, Thirteen and the family favourites the Runaway Mine Train and the River Rapids. Mapping out your day pre-visit is always advisory with the park's app really easily accessible and simple to use. It offers current queue times and helps you to navigate your travel time between rides effectively.

The only disappointment for us was missing a chance to experience the latest ride addition Gangsta Granny, an 80 minute queue time ran most of the day but a second go at the Spinball Whizzer ensured the kids left with wide smiles. That and the promise of a shop visit at hometime.

Covid measures in terms of sanitisation stations and safety signage remain in place. At all times we felt comfortable and looked after, the customer service offered by staff is exemplary - from the security at the front to guest services, ride attendants, engineers and the entertainers.

Cheerful, family-friendly atmosphere at Alton Towers with a German twist