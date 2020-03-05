Neighbours in a Lancashire town celebrate after scooping share of thousands in lottery win

Neighbours in a Lancashire town are celebrating after winning thousands in a lottery.

The eight winners netted £1,000 each when their Burnley address struck it lucky in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Newby Close neighbours netted the windfall when their postcode was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery this week.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What a great surprise to start the day! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they go out and treat themselves with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Oxfam, which has received more than £9 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty. It supports disaster relief efforts, educational programmes, health initiatives and much more in over 90 countries worldwide.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

