Lancashire pub in the running to be named CAMRA national Pub of the Year

A Lancashire pub is in the running for the prestigious 2019 CAMRA Pub of the Year award.



Traditional Lancashire alehouse The Swan With Two Necks, nestled in the Ribble Valley village of Pendleton, near Clitheroe, is one of four pubs to be honoured in this year's shortlist.

The Grade-II listed pub, renovated in June 2009, has been under its current ownership for more than 30 years and previously won the national accolade in 2014.

This year, the family-run pub will compete with regional award winners in Yorkshire, Berkshire and Hertfordshire for the privilege of being crowned national Pub of the Year.

The pub was shortlisted for the national award after scooping the West Pennines CAMRA Pub of the Year award in October.

The national winner will be announced in February 2020.

Swan with Two Necks was named CAMRAs National Pub of the Year 2014 and has been the recipient of many other local and national awards. Credit: Swan with Two Necks

National Pub of the Year Coordinator Andrea Briers said: "It is amazing to see so many well-respected pubs return to this prestigious competition to compete for the ultimate title of the best pub in Britain.

"We wish them the very best of luck. It is a huge honour to come this far in the competition and be named one of the best four pubs in the country, and all four finalists should be very proud."

What CAMRA say about the pub

Pub landlords Steve and Christine Dilworth have already scooped the 2019 West Pennines CAMRA Pub of the Year award. Pic: Swan with Two Necks

"Hidden away in the scenic Ribble Valley village of Pendleton, near Clitheroe, The Swan With Two Necks is a traditional pub and restaurant, popular among real ale enthusiasts.

"The pub was CAMRA’s National Pub of the Year 2014 and has been the recipient of many other local and national awards.

"This is an outstanding and recently renovated traditional pub set in a pretty Pendleside village that's deservedly popular with locals and visitors alike.

"Five constantly changing ales and one real cider are served and discounts are available for CAMRA members.

All four of the pubs will now go on to the final competition to win the ultimate Pub of the Year title, to be announced in February 2020. Pic: CAMRA

"Delicious home-cooked food is also served with many high quality specialised local dishes.

"There's plenty of outdoor seating so you can watch the world go by in summer plus lovely open fires when the weather grows colder."

All of the pubs in the competition are selected by CAMRA volunteers and judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, customer mix and quality of beer.