Lancashire nostalgia in the year 2000: Sir Tom Finney, Deepdale Duck and Fisherman's Friend theft

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in the year 2000:

That model is not me says legend Sir Tom

Preston legend Sir Tom Finney laughed off a mistake which presented a model of him as Bolton’s top scorer Nat Lofthouse.

The Pro Stars England Legends Series Three features 12 footballers from 1950 until the present day as small plastic figurines.

But someone at Corinthians, the High Wycombe firm which makes them, got the Preston Plumber mixed up with the Lion of Vienna.

Sir Tom joked that no-one could mistake him with Lofthouse, who scored both Bolton’s goals as they beat Manchester United in 1958 to win the FA Cup.

Sir Tom said: “Someone wanted one of those plastic characters signing.

“I said that’s not me. I had black hair for a start. There was a photograph with it. As soon as I saw it I said it’s more like Nat.”

READ MORE: Look back at a selection of pictures from the year 2000 here

Deepdale Duck - bad bird of soccer

Football has a long and infamous list of bad boys, including Eric Cantona, Vinnie Jones, Paul Gascoigne and Dennis Wise.

Now there’s a new name to add to the Roll of Dishonour - Preston North End’s very own Deepdale Duck.

The mischievous mascot was given his marching orders in North End’s clash with Oxford United.

Hull referee Paul Robinson had already told the PNE mascot that he was banned from the touchline before the game.

It appeared the Duck had refused to leave the arena until he was finally escorted away by a steward for an early bath in the 30th minute.

Deepdale Duck said: “I was devastated and had to miss a fantastic win. I had already waddled off down Deepdale Road before the final whistle.”

Beware of husky men offering you a Friend

Sniffling sneak thieves have left police cold for clues after hooking almost half a tonne of lozenges in a distinctly “fishy” raid.

The crooks literally “flu” the scene after stealing the mammoth shipment of Fishermen’s Friends from the back of a lorry parked at Walton Summit, Preston, as the driver slept in his cab.

They got away with 408 kilos £3,000 worth of the popular strong lozenges after cutting a hole in the side of the van’s skirting.

Once inside they quickly transferred 46 cases to another vehicle before fleeing.

PC Colin Wordsworth of Bamber Bridge police said: “The driver was in the cab at the time and he did not hear a thing.

“The thieves have cut a hole in the side curtain of the truck with a sharp instrument, possibly a craft knife.

“They must have had a vehicle to transport the Fisherman’s Friends because we’re not talking about a few packets, but rather 408 kilos which is a hell of a lot.

“It is a bizarre theft and we cannot say for sure if they had targeted this truck.

“However, the driver tells us that everything was branded so there is no doubt the thieves knew what they were taking.”

It is not clear whether the thieves stoles the cases of lozenges, made in Fleetwood, to order.