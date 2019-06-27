Lancashire nostalgia in 1985: PNE plastic pitch, reckless driver and a bit of blue

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1985:

It’s D-Day for Preston North End’s proposed plastic pitch

Preston North End’s plan for the laying of artificial grass at the Deepdale ground was expected to be given the go-ahead.

An application from the football club was being considered by the borough council’s leisure committee.

The proposal was that North End should arrange for the conversion of the present grass pitch and that the cost be met by the club and the council on a lease basis.

This would overcome the problem of either the club or the council having to raise more than £300,000 for the work.

The club would then be able to get a licence to use the ground for Football League and other soccer matches.

The ‘Post’ understands that council leader Harold Parker and leisure committee chairman Ted Butcher were in favour of the scheme and that it was likely to be passed by the committee.

It is believed that the artificial grass would be excellent for full community use, that sports other than football could be played on it.

Councillors see the lease arrangement as a much cheaper way of providing sporting amenities than either buying an all-weather surface outright, or maintaining some of the present playing areas on parks.

The Football League recently gave North End permission to play on a so-called plastic pitch if the deal went ahead.

Blackpool hoteliers see blue over saucy shop souvenirs

Seafront shopkeepers openly selling blue souvenirs are in for a rude awakening.

Shocked hoteliers in Blackpool say the saucy novelties are too near the knuckle and should be kept under wraps.

Many of the explicit gifts are embarrassing to parents with young children, believes Mr Ray Lawrence, secretary of the resort’s Hotel and Guest House Association.

“Do we need to stoop to the level of one or two gift shops, which have seen fit to display objects which can only be described as vulgar or pornographic,” he said.

“It’s not that we are narrow-minded, it is just that in a family environment these things should be kept to an adult area of the shop.”

Cheeky postcards are a long-established trademark of Blackpool, but it is the bawdy novelty gifts and playing cards that have come in for the criticism.

Mrs Elizabeth Winne, manageress of a joke shop in Lytham Road, said she had a “naughty corner” where the blue gifts could be viewed secretly.

“I don’t consider anything in my shop to be offensive, but I have a naughty corner where adults can look at goods and where I don’t allow children to go.”

Some promenade gift shops are under fire for displaying the sexy souvenirs in full view of passers-by.

Magistrates slap down reckless driver

A motorist who slapped a young woman’s bottom as he drove up a one-way street is now feeling the pinch.

Driver Paul Cambridge’s cheeky hand signal landed him in court and left his victim £25 better off when magistrates awarded her compensation.

The incident came as Cambridge, 24, was driving his Morris Marina through Lancaster’s busy one-way system in April, the city’s magistrates were told.

He reached out with his right hand, slapped Miss Janet Edward’s bottom and jubilantly shouted “yee-hah”.

Janet, 20, of Long Copse, Chorley, told the court: “I became aware of a car coming very close to my left and then a hand grabbed my bottom.

Her father reported the incident.

Cambridge, of Thornton Grove, Morecambe, was found guilty on a charge of indecent assault.

Mr Michael Willey, defending, said Cambridge had only meant the slap as a bit of fun. At first he thought the woman was his sister-in-law. When he realised it was not, he still decided to slap the stranger’s bottom.

Cambridge told the court: “I was in a good mood that day.”