Lancashire nostalgia in 1972: Two-headed giant in Blackpool, a hollow Cenotaph and Gentry crisis at North End

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1972:

Blackpool search for two-headed giant

Preston's Cenotaph is in fact hollow

In spite of some keen amateur detective work along Blackpool’s Golden Mile, the mystery of Kap-Dwa remains unsolved.

Coping with holidaymakers’ problems is something the resort’s director of publicity and attractions, Mr Bob Battersby and his staff usually take in their stride. But the Kar-Dwa assignment has them baffled.

For they were asked: “Can you help us find this two-headed Patogonian giant?”

So far Mr Battersby’s department has been unable to trace a reputed freak that was once on display for holidaymakers in a promenade side show.

The giant, a splendid fellow 12ft. 10½in. tall with an axe through his heart, started out as one of the prize exhibits at Weston-Super-Make Grand Pier.

Named Kap-Dwa, the monster is said to have been brought to Britain in a glass case about 100 years ago.

“In 1967 I heard that it was in Blackpool,”says Mr Derek Brenner, joint managing director of the Grand Pier.

Blackpool Corporation suggested the giant was being displayed at Ripley’s “Believe It or Not” on the Golden Mile, but further investigation proved this was not the case.

Undercover story with hollow ring

Preston’s principal assistant architect Mr Harry Pilling has had his suspicions about the manhole behind the town’s Cenotaph for the 22 years he has worked with the Corporation.

Dark secrets lurking underneath the heavy concrete trapdoor were at last to be brought to light by the workmen who have been cleaning off the grime of ages from the memorial stone.

And they have discovered, to Mr Pilling’s satisfaction, that the 72ft high column is hollow.

“I thought the cleaning operations were an ideal opportunity to have a look inside,” said Mr Pilling. “It was a surprise to many people to find the Cenotaph hollow, but not to me. I couldn’t imagine anyone designing such a large structure and making it completely solid.”

North End beat floodlight ban

Preston North End announced that they have beaten the ban on floodlighting by hiring a generator, and will definitely play Danish side Aarhus at Deepdale.

But PNE manager Alan Ball was worried about another “power crisis”.

“We seem to have lost The Gentry!” he said.

“They do not make as much noise as they used to, and we never see them meeting the team coach at away grounds.

“Surely they aren’t just fair weather fans?

“I hope they come back because it makes a tremendous difference to the players and gives them a great lift before the kick-off."