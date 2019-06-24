Lancashire Food & Drink Awards: Send in your nominations and pay tribute to the best in the county

We need the help of the people of Clitheroe as we launch our first celebration of the food and drink sector.

The Clitheroe Advertiser is proud to be teaming up with The Barton Grange Group to launch the inaugural Lancashire Food & Drink Awards.

We’re celebrating the food and drink sector across the county and recognising the vital role the hospitality industry plays in the economic success of our region.

We've launched the inaugural Lancashire Food & Drink Awards

But we need your help.

Send us your nominations and perhaps your selection will find themselves at a glittering awards ceremony at Barton Grange Hotel in Preston on Wednesday September 11.

Put on your thinking caps, as our 10 categories are:

Best Restaurant, sponsored by Barton Grange: Nominations will be accepted for restaurants across Lancashire.

Do you have a favourite Lancashire coffee or shop or tearoom which deserves recognition

Best Chef, sponsored by Mrs Dowsons Farm Park: This award is open to chefs who are working across all areas of the hospitality business in Lancashire.

Best World Restaurant sponsored by Khanjra: This category takes in food from across the globe.

Family Dining Award, sponsored by Myerscough College: Judges will be looking for a restaurant, café or pub which really meets the needs of family dining.

Best Coffee/Tea Shop, sponsored by Honeywells: Is there a Lancashire destination which has made you feel special with its welcome and interesting menu?

Nominate one of our innovative drinks producers in Lancashire

Best Independent Food & Drink Producer/Retailer, sponsored by Booths: We’re seeking food producers whose passion for Lancashire produce is at the heart of their business.

Best Customer Service, Sponsored by Chef’s Catering: Front of house makes a truly enjoyable visit to the restaurant, cafe or pub.

Best Bar/Pub of the Year, sponsored by Amber Taverns: Common to all finalists will be great standards of customer service and understanding of their market plus a sense of character.

Best Dining/Gastropub, sponsored by Bestway: There’s a focus on diversity and creativity, as well as good facilities, great ambiance, and consistency and excellence in the food and drinks specialism.

Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Oncore: This will be presented to a local business or individual who has made an impact on the local food and drink scene – the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony.

How do you nominate?

It couldn’t be easier. Visit lancsfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk and complete the online nomination form. You’ll also find more details about the categories.

Or you can email your nomination to lancsfoodanddrinkawards@jpimedia.co.uk

Include your name and contact details, plus the name of the business/person you are nominating and a brief explanation why they have been nominated.

The closing date for nominations is Friday July 12 and shortlisted finalists will be secretly judged during July and August.